Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween

Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.

The Emmy winner completed the look by donning a colorful blouse featuring floral patterns as well as large jewel earrings and a chunky necklace.

"Happy Halloween," Hargitay wrote in her caption, adding several hashtags, including #IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FemaleArtist and "OutfitOne," which hinted that the actor may be planning to post more costume pics throughout the day.

Fans popped into the comments of Hargitay's post to let her know they gave her costume two thumbs up.

Mariska Hargitay previously dressed up as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in May 2020. Jean Catuffe / GC Images via Getty Images

"Ma’am! I love this. Two inspirational, strong, independent, women! Happy Halloween!" gushed one.

"You look amazing!! I love the flower crown! But wait, outfit one? Now I’m curious what the other ones might be," wondered another.

It's not the first time that Hargitay has paid tribute to Kahlo. She previously dressed up as the painter, who was known for her biographical self-portraiture, in May 2020.

Hargitay posted a pic on Instagram that showed her wearing white roses in her hair, which she pulled back into a bun. She took the look a step further by coloring in her eyebrows to resemble Kahlo's famous unibrow.

Hargitay is hardly the only celeb to go all out on Halloween this year.

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as throwback sweethearts Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a party over the weekend, while Ariana Grande busted out an amazing Jennifer Coolidge imitation in honor of the holiday.

Of course, the TODAY gang also got in on the Halloween fun with their own on-air tributes to the legends of Las Vegas. Willie Geist as Elvis? Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr? Yep, not to mention Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion, Sheinelle Jones as a Sin City showgirl and lots more great costumes.