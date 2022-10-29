Mariska Hargitay shares her thoughts on Chris Meloni’s ‘zaddy’ status

Mariska Hargitay says she is well aware of Christopher Meloni’s “zaddy” title.

The “Law & Order” star was asked during an interview with “Access Hollywood” shared on Oct. 27 her thoughts the newfound attention his former co-star has gained.

“Listen, you have to understand, here’s a guy who is fearless,” Hargitay said of Meloni.

Fearless indeed, especially after showing off his fit — and nude — physique in a Peloton ad.

“When I see him, all the time, sometimes it hurts to actually hug him because his chest is so hard,” “I’m like, ‘OK, sweetie...’”

Meloni is also relishing in his new “zaddy” status, telling People in May, “It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues,”

“It’s a second act to a certain degree,” he added, also sharing that he likes to “work out naked.” “It’s my gym...(I) can do whatever I want. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m OK with that. My wife is not.”

“Law & Order” fans have loved seeing Hargitay and Meloni back together again. The two started as co-stars and partners Detective Olivia Benson and Detective Elliott Stabler on “Law & Order: SVU” when it premiered in 1999. Meloni departed the series in 2011, but returned to the franchise in 2021 in the spin-off show “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Fans have desperately wanted their characters to spark a romance, especially now that Meloni's character is back in the mix. The actor teased viewers during the 2022 Emmys when they presented together.

After a pre-taped skit, the actors pretended to lean in for a kiss before turning and presenting the nominees for lead actor in a comedy series.

Both actors, meanwhile, are happily married in real life. Hargitay has been married to actor Peter Hermann for 18 years. They met on the “Law & Order” set in 2022. Meloni and wife Sherman Williams got married in 1995.