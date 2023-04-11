Actor Maribel Guardia mourns the death of her 27-year-old son Julián Figueroa

Maribel Guardia is mourning the death of her and the late Joan Sebastian’s son. She confirmed Julián Figueroa’s death in an Instagram post on April 9. The Costa Rican-Mexican actor said she was working when the tragedy happened. She said emergency responders attempted to revive her 27-year-old son after they found him unconscious.

After the news of Figueroa’s death broke, several celebrities offered their condolences to Guardia on social media.

Figueroa was born on May 2, 1995, and, like his father, ventured into the regional Mexican music genre. Like his mother, who requested privacy after his death, Figueroa was also an actor.

Figueroa was married to model and actor Ime Garza-Tuñón since 2017. The two shared 5-year-old son, José Julián Figueroa Garza.

Julián Figueroa died at his home

Amid the painful news, Guardia shared details of her son’s death on her Instagram.

“I am sorry to have to announce the death of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who has unfortunately preceded us in this life,” the famous 63-year-old wrote on Instagram, explaining how the paramedics weren’t able to help her son.

“They found him unconscious in his room tonight, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived, they found him lifeless, there was no sign of violence,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Figueroa wearing a traditional ranchero hat.

Guardia also shared Figueroa’s cause of death:

The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

The singer, who has always had a very cordial and close relationship with the media, asked for their support, and thanked people for their condolences.

“I ask for your understanding of the deep pain we are going through. I would like to speak with everyone who is reaching out, but I really don’t have the strength to do it yet,” she wrote. “I ask everyone to respect our privacy amid the painful moment we are going through.”

Guardia also shared that “his funeral services will be held in private, with the closest people who loved him the most.”

Lastly, she thanked people for the love and support that she is receiving but reiterated how difficult it is to respond to everyone during this devastating time.

“Thank you for all the messages of support and love that you have been sending me, but at this moment I have no strength to reply to everyone; I hope to be able to do it at another time. Infinite thanks to everyone for your understanding,” Guardia concluded in her letter, which is signed in her name and her spouse, Marco Chacón, as well as her daughter-in-law and grandson, Imelda Tuñón and Jose Julián Figueroa.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.