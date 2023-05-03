Maribel Guardia pens emotional tribute to son Julián Figueroa who died at 27

Not a month has passed since the death of Julián Figueroa, the singer who died at the age of 27. On Tuesday, May 2, the late artist would have celebrated his 28th birthday, and Maribel Guardia remembered her beloved son with a loving and moving message.

The actor — who returned to work on the play “Lagunilla, Mi Barrio” just days after her son's death — posted an emotional birthday message to Figueroa.

The Costa Rican actor wrote on Instagram in Spanish, “Happy birthday, @julian_f.f, beloved son, on this May 2 you would have turned 28 years old,” lamenting his unexpected death in her post.

“I miss you with a torn soul. Maybe I’m selfish because you are in a better place, close to God, but my heart still doesn’t understand. I am left with so many unforgettable memories.”

She wrote that there are moments when the sadness overwhelms her. “Although there are times when I can’t breathe and my legs tremble, I remember that I was lucky to be your mother for as long as God wanted.”

Guardia shared Figueroa with late Mexican singer Joan Sebastian. She is currently married to Marco Chacón.

Guardia previously shared that she is keeping her son’s ashes at her home. In the May 2 post, she shared a photo of herself smiling and wearing a pink dress while posing next to her son.

“I remember that I had the privilege of knowing your soul full of light, your sharp intelligence, your dark sense of humor, your talent and your music,” Guardia, adding that she finds comfort in her grandson, José Julián. “You left us your flesh and blood in that beautiful grandson in whom I can see your eyes.”

The actor promised, “I will go on, beloved son, don’t worry about me, your light will accompany me until God decides to reunite us. Meanwhile, we will celebrate and honor your life.”

Figueroa’s widow also posted a birthday tribute for her beloved husband. Imelda Garza Tuñón wrote, “Happy birthday from here to heaven. It gives me peace to know that you left peacefully, dreaming with that great imagination you had, I will always love you and I know that you will always take care of me, wherever you are! Here we will celebrate your life.”

Previously in a post on April 10, Guardia shared that her son was found unconscious at his home the day he died with no signs of foul play.

"The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation," she wrote at the time.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.