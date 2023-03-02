Mandy Moore reunited with Susan Kelechi Watson and ‘This Is Us’ fans are loving it

It has been almost a year since “This Is Us” aired its final episode —but it looks like the Pearsons still get together from time to time!

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, who played fan-favorites Rebecca and Beth on the series, recently spent time with each other in New York City and posted about their reunion on social media. And Moore wasn't the only member of her family who spent time with a "This Is Us" cast member in the Big Apple.

On March 1, Moore uploaded a selfie to Instagram that she took with Watson after they met up with each other on the East Coast.

“Working in NY has (its) perks- especially when it means hanging with this lady in her stomping ground,” the 38-year-old actor and singer wrote in the caption. “I sure miss seeing her on the regular.”

She continued to gush about her former co-star. Moore said, “There’s just no one cooler than you,” before tagging Watson and including four heart emojis.

Moore also shared the post on her Instagram story, adding that she would love Watson “forever.”

Fans celebrated their catch up in the comments.

“I miss you guys on "This is Us,"” one Instagram user wrote with a crying-face emoji.

Another replied, “For a split second I got excited that "This Is Us" was coming back.”

The meet-up comes a couple days after the Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, was in Manhattan with actor Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on “This Is Us.”

Sullivan and Goldsmith shared a joint Instagram post on Feb. 27 of them laughing in Times Square.

“Here we are! We did it!” Sullivan cheered.

“The Big Apple,” they said together as Frank Sinatra’s “(Theme From) New York, New York” played in the background.

In the caption, they wrote, “We finally made it to the #bigapple!! First stop: @gap.” They added a crying-laughing emoji and multiple funny hashtags like “tully” and “Taylorandsullytakenewyork.”

Moore put the post on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Dads on the TOWN.”

While Moore is working on an upcoming project in New York City, Watson is also getting ready to start filming her first series since “This Is Us.”

Variety reported on Feb. 27 that Watson has been cast in a new Shondaland Netflix show called “The Residence.”

Watson will a White House assistant usher named Jasmine Haney in the series, according to the publication. She will join another talented ensemble cast that includes Andre Braugher, Jason Lee and Uzo Aduba.