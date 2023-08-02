Man charged in fatal crash that left actor Treat Williams dead

Charges have been filed against a man involved in the fatal crash that killed 71-year-old actor Treat Williams.

The actor best known for his roles in “Everwood” and the movie “Hair” died in June.

The Vermont State Police said in an Aug. 1 press release that a 35-year-old man named Ryan Koss is facing a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death resulting" following the crash.

According to the department, Koss voluntarily met with troopers on the same day, where he was processed and released.

The release notes that on June 12, Koss was driving his 2008 Honda Element southbound on Vermont Route 30 when he stopped and signaled a left turn into a parking lot. He turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle driven by Williams, who was thrown from the motorcycle. The actor sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a medical center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York has determined that Williams’ cause of death was due to severe trauma and blood loss from the crash.

Koss is expected to appear for arraignment on Sept. 25, 2023. He did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Elinor Williams, who confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” the statement read, in part. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

The statement reflected on the actor’s love for his family and life’s work.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” the statement continued. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Vermont Route 30 is a 111.870-mile-long north-south state highway located in Vermont.