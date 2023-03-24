Mama June reflects on her marriage with ‘true love’ Justin Stroud in anniversary post

Mama June Shannon is celebrating one year of wedded bliss with husband and “best friend” Justin Stroud.

The reality star shared a series of photos of the two of them on Instagram, reflecting on their first year as husband and wife. In her anniversary post, she called Stroud “the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes.”

“One year ago I married my best friend,” she wrote on March 23, in part. “A lot of people didn’t want us together or thought we wouldn’t... make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least.”

She wrote that it was “very nice” to figured out every situation together, adding, “I have never experienced that before.”

Shannon continued by expressing how much she appreciates Stroud.

“I know it’s hard to deal with at times but I’m glad (you’re) with me and (the) girls,” she wrote, adding that she “can’t wait to see what the future holds (be)cause I (know) all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get (through) it together.”

She concluded by thanking her husband for allowing her to experience “true love for the first (time).”

Shannon and Stroud got married at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, 2022, per People. Shannon would go on to confirm the news in a June 2022 Instagram, sharing that it was a “spur of the moment” wedding.

“YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment,” she captioned her video.

The couple at their second wedding ceremony. Courtesy WE tv Public Relations

Earlier this year, the couple held a second ceremony in Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 18, 2023.

The two “celebrated their love in front of family and friends with a glamorous and intimate oceanfront ceremony,” according to a press release obtained by TODAY.com at the time.

Shannon’s daughters — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell — were in attendance, as well as her grandchildren, Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird.

The most was a special one as it was the first time they had all been together since 2014.

“It was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!” Shannon said in the press release.

The ceremony was featured in “Mama June: Family Crisis.”