Malala Yousafzai and husband — aka ‘Kenough’ — get into the Barbie spirit in fun pic

Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik got into the Barbie spirit when they posed in a hot-pink “Barbie” movie prop box during an outing to see the film.

“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize,” the Pakistani women's education activist, 26, captioned the pic July 30 on Instagram. She jokingly added of her hubby, “He’s just Ken.”

“We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken,” she added, including a crying-laughing emoji.

Malik popped into the comments of his wife’s post to show he didn't mind playing second fiddle in her gag. “I’m Kenough,” he wrote with another crying-laughing emoji.

Yousafzai’s cute post was inspired by an online “Barbie” selfie generator that the movie’s marketing team created. The tool allows fans to upload their photo onto a “Barbie” movie poster with the customizable tagline “This Barbie is a ____.”

She also incorporated the movie’s tagline: “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.”

Yousafzai’ followers commented to say they loved seeing her posing as one of the popular Mattel dolls. "Hi Nobel Prize Barbie!" one wrote.

“This Barbie inspires all the other Barbies,” another commented.

Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in March. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Yousafzai, who in 2014 became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient ever, attended her first Academy Awards ceremony as an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary short “Stranger at the Gate.”

While walking the red carpet with Malik, she told ABC that Rihanna was the one celebrity she was most excited to see during the star-studded gala.

“I can’t wait to see her and then hear her sing. I don’t know what’s going to happen to me,” said Yousafzai, who wore a hooded sequined gown by Ralph Lauren.

In November 2022, she tied the knot with Malik, calling them “partners for life.”

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”