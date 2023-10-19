Lupita Nyong’o says she’s in a ‘season of heartbreak’ in new Instagram post

Lupita Nyong’o is speaking from the heart.

The Oscar-winning actor shared an intimate message on Instagram, writing about how she’s dissociating herself from someone she can no longer trust amid her “season of heartbreak.”

While she didn't name exactly who she was writing about, the “Black Panther” star was known to have been dating Selema Masekela, but from a glance at her Instagram, she has removed photos of him and they do not follow each other.

Nyong’o’s post also comes after she was photographed at a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles with newly-single Joshua Jackson.

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…” the star wrote on Oct. 19.

While she didn’t name the person whom she was writing about, Nyong’o added: “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’”

She continued by sharing that she’s reminded that the magnitude of the pain she’s feeling “is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”

Writing that she is trusting that the pain will pass, she explained that she shared this message to keep it “100” and that it helps “someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

She concluded her message with the hashtag, #Breakup, adding, “Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Back in August, Nyong'o celebrated Masekela's birthday with an Instagram post. Per People, she wrote in part next to a photo of them, “Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!”

The TV host and sports commentator replied in the comments, “sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide.”

While it's unknown when Nyong'o and Masekela started dating, they went Instagram official in December 2022 when they celebrated the holidays together.

As for Jackson, his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce earlier this month.

Turner-Smith and Jackson had been married since 2019 and share a 3-year-old daughter. Turner-Smith listed their date of separation as Sept. 12.