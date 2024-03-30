Musician Lizzo announced Friday that she is seemingly quitting the music industry.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she posted to her Instagram. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer went on to criticize the “lies” she says are being told about her.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views.”

Lizzo is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The lawsuit, filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in August, alleged Lizzo created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed her employees.

Lizzo at the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

In her March 29 statement, the singer went on to say she is tired of “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s---,” she concluded. “I QUIT.”

