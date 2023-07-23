Lisa Rinna poses in skintight latex bodysuit calling out online haters: ‘I’m not sorry’

Lisa Rinna is unapologetically herself.

While the 60-year-old model has been busy promoting her cosmetics company, Rinna Beauty, on Instagram, some social media users have flooded her posts with critical comments about her personality and appearance.

On July 19, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared an Instagram reel of her dancing around to Wham!’s “Everything She Wants” on the set of a shoot for her new lip products.

Rinna grooved to the ‘80s track in a black, latex outfit. Plenty of fans left kind messages and complimented her moves. But, a few voiced their harsh opinions.

“Not fond of her,” one said.

Another wrote, “Full of yourself girl.”

Despite the cruel comments, the soap opera star decided to not let the online trolls crush her spirit.

The following day, she returned and uploaded an Instagram reel of her sporting another skintight latex outfit. This time, Rinna donned a black and red bodysuit with matching red gloves.

“I’m not Sorry,” she simply wrote in the caption and tagged her beauty brand.

In the clip, she snapped pictures as Madonna’s “Human Nature” played in the background. The song includes the lyrics “I’m not sorry” and “Express yourself, don’t repress yourself.”

Fans cheered Rinna on in the comments.

Many lauded her bold look and message. “And neither should you be,” one said in response to the caption.

Others complimented her beauty, writing, “Have to say, Lisa has ALWAYS been Gorgeous.”

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” another said.

On July 23, Rinna embraced self-love even more.

She posted a nude mirror selfie on her Instagram story, covering parts of her body with brown heart emoji.

“Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok Moira,” she captioned the snap, quoting Catherine O’Hara’s hilarious and eccentric character in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Rinna also added a “Happy Sunday” tag to the post.

The reality television star has been turning heads with her daring looks since she announced her departure from “RHOBH” after eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to TODAY.com in January. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

TODAY.com confirmed that her contract was up at the end of Season 12, which finished airing in October 2022, and it was a mutual decision with Bravo to not return.

After leaving the franchise, she appeared on the catwalk during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February.

She strutted down the runway in a tiny bodysuit and leopard-print coat, but the styling caught audiences’ attention. Her dark eyebrows were dyed bleach-blonde and her signature, cropped hairdo was shaped into a mohawk.

Rinna shared a picture of her wearing the ensemble backstage on Instagram.

In March, she turned heads yet again, switching up her look for Paris Fashion Week.

She appeared at the Vivienne Westwood fall-winter 2023-2024 fashion show with a bowl cut and curved bangs.

In the comments, fans debated which fictional character or A-list star she resembled, suggesting Dora the Explorer and singer-songwriter Toni Tennille.

As for Rinna, she was more focused on enjoying the runway show. She wrote in the caption, in part, “Pinching myself!”