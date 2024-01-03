Lisa Rinna celebrates the new year with a nude selfie: 'Starting it off fresh'

Lisa Rinna started her 2024 by posting a throwback nude photo.

The 60-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared a full frontal selfie baring it all on Instagram on Jan. 2.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024," Rinna captioned the post, which featured sparklers covering her nipples and a dancing cat covering her crotch area. "STARTING IT OFF FRESH 🌼🎉🥳🎊🥂☺️"

Rinna also decorated the photo with GIFs depicting "FRESH START," "2024" and "100%."

The former "Days of Our Lives" star previously posted the same photo, minus the New Year's decorations, when she appeared to take inspiration from "Schitt's Creek" character Moira Rose on her Instagram story in July, People reported.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," Rinna captioned the post, according to People. "OK Moira."

Rinna appeared to be referring to an episode from the show's second season, "Moira's Nudes," where Moira, portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, gives Stevie Budd, portrayed by Emily Hampshire, some advice.

"Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, 'Oh, I’m too spooky.' Or, 'Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.' But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, 'Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!'"

Rinna then used brown heart emoji over the explicit parts of the photo, People reported.