Following an ongoing family legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Michael Lockwood, ex husband of the late Presley, has been given full custody of their 14-year-old twins.

During an April 13 hearing, a Los Angeles court named the musician, 61, the guardian ad litem (the appointed guardian during court proceedings) of daughters Harper and Finley.

Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto asked Lockwood about any preexisting relationships with the parties involved with the case, including Lisa Marie Presley, who died from a suspected cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 at age 54.

TODAY.com has reached out to Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley's teams for comment, but has not yet heard back at the time of publication.

The next hearing is set for May 16.

In March, Lockwood first filed the petition requesting to be his twins' legal guardian ad litem. In the filing, he wrote that, "The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above referenced case."

"The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding," the document continued. "There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue."

At the time of filing, Harper the Finley had both signed forms consenting to Lockwood being their guardian ad litem.

Along with the twins, Lisa Marie Presley was also a mother to "Daisy Jones and the Six" actor Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Since Lisa Marie Presley's death, the family has also been in an ongoing legal battle over her estate. On Jan. 26, attorneys for Priscilla Presley, 77, filed a petition to determine the validity of Lisa Marie’s trust, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

Previously, Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley's former manager were named co-trustees of the estate. However, the petition was then modified in 2016 to name Lisa Marie Presley's two oldest children as her co-trustees.

Following the death of Benjamin Keough, Riley Keough had been subsequently declared the solo trustee, according to the purported amendment.

Speaking to NBC News via email in January, a friend of Lisa Marie Presley called her mother's attempt at amending the will a "money grab."

“Lisa’s intent was very clear for her children to inherit her trust,” the unnamed friend told NBC News. “Lisa really didn’t feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest.”

“This is a money grab,” the friend added in a phone call later. “She had no relationship with Priscilla.”