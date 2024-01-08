Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa, two years after separation

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially divorcing, almost exactly two years after they publicly announced their separation.

Bonet, 56, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Jan. 5, citing irreconcilable differences, in documents obtained by TODAY.com. She listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020.

The “Different World” star and Momoa, 44, tied the knot three years prior on Oct. 7, 2017, after dating for more than a decade. They share 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show on Feb. 07, 2020 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Bonet also shares daughter and actor Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, to whom she was married to from 1987 to 1993.

She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Bonet did not request spousal support.

According to documents, the distribution of the former couple’s assets and property have already been “confirmed and agreed between the parties.”

Bonet’s filing comes two years after she and Momoa first confirmed they were separating in a joint statement shared on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page. The statement has since been deleted.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the statement said. “A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage.”

They continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Although they chose to end their marriage, the two said their love “carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

“We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer ... May Love Prevail,” they added.

Over the past two years, the actors have rarely spoken about their relationship.

In March 2022, Momoa shared a brief comment about Bonet when he attended the premiere of “The Batman” to show support for Zoë Kravitz. He posed for pictures on the red carpet with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at the event.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time.

“We’re very excited to just be here. ... It’s still family, you know?” he said.