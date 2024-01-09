Lindsay Lohan walks ‘Mean Girls’ red carpet, 20 years after original

Lindsay Lohan is cheering on a new generation of Plastics.

Lohan, who played the original Cady Heron, attended the premiere for the upcoming "Mean Girls" film adaptation of the Broadway show, which was held on Monday, Jan. 8 at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The actor was stylishly dressed in a long-sleeved black gown with side cut-outs and diamond detailing. Upon arriving at the pink carpet event, she posed with “Mean Girls” creator Tina Fey.

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan reunite at the premiere of "Mean Girls" on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Original cast member Daniel Franzese, who played Damian, was also in attendance.

Rajiv Surendra, who played rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, also known as Kevin G, was also photographed on the pink carpet.

Daniel Franzese known as Damian in the original "Mean Girls" at the 2024 premiere. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Surendra, who previously opened up about leaving Hollywood behind after being in "Mean Girls," paid homage to his former fun and funky character by wearing his mathlete letterman jacket.

Rajiv Surendra , AKA Kevin G, in his mathlete jacket at the 2024 "Mean Girls" premiere. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Lohan first portrayed the naive and kind-turned-mean girl Cady Heron in Fey's 2004 teen comedy. Aside from writing the screenplay, Fey also portrayed high school teacher Ms. Norbury.

It was almost 20 years ago, when the two stars posed on the red carpet for the original film's premiere on April 23, 2004. The event also happened to take place at the Lincoln Square Theatre in NYC.

This time around, Fey also wrote the script for the 2024 version, produced the film and reprises her role as Ms. Norbury.

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan at the original "Mean Girls" premiere at Loews Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on April 23, 2004. Robin Platzer / FilmMagic

The new “Mean Girls” follows the same storyline as the original: New student Cady Heron (this time portrayed by Angourie Rice) befriends the popular clique known as the Plastics. However, she makes the mistake of falling for the Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), who just happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Queen B, Regina George (Reneé Rapp).

Fellow Plastics include Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika Vandanapu), with outcasts Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey) also on hand to help Cady navigate the real world of high school drama.

At the event on Monday, Lohan also posed with Rice, who is taking over the role of Cady.

Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan at the "Mean Girls" premiere on Jan. 8, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Lohan has been going back to her “Mean Girls” roots lately. In November, she reunited with Lachey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, along other former castmates for a Black Friday Walmart ad.

The commercial gave a mini update on the actors' former characters, which included Lohan's Cady as the school's guidance counselor, Chabert's Gretchen as a stage mom and Seyfried's Karen as a weather reporter.

“Oh my gosh, it was the best! It was like stepping back in time, like no time had passed,” Chabert told TODAY.com in December about reuniting for the commercial. “It was so fun to reminisce about all the memories we have from the movie and then catch up with each other.”

“We’re all moms now,” she adds, “And it was such a full circle moment and I’m so thankful for the experience.”

Chabert also said she “would, of course, be open” to a “Mean Girls” sequel.