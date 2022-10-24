‘Will & Grace’ stars pay tribute to Leslie Jordan: ‘My heart is broken’

Leslie Jordan is being remembered by his closest friends and former colleagues after his death.

The actor died in a car accident on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. A spokesperson for the actor told NBC News that they suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Upon hearing news of his tragic death, Jordan’s “Will & Grace” co-stars paid expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Jordan. The actor portrayed Beverly Leslie on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1998 to 2006 and its 2017 revival.

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him,” Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the two on the show. “There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie. Chris Haston / NBCU via Getty Images

Eric McCormack, known as Will Truman on the series, also tweeted, "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."

He also posted a photo on Instagram of the two dining together, adding in the caption: "Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you. 💔 #WillandGrace @seanhayes @therealdebramessing @maxmutchnick."

Other celebrities also paid tribute to Jordan, including Jonathan Scott. The TV personality shared a photo of himself and brother Drew Scott with Jordan from the upcoming Season Three of "Celebrity IOU."

"I am heartbroken to hear my friend, Leslie Jordan, has passed away. The sweetest, kindest soul I’ve known. Rest In Peace, Leslie," Jonathan wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

Jackée Harry also shared a clip of her working with Jordan, tweeting, "Completely heartbroken."

"Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend," Harry wrote.

George Takei added on Twitter that he was also "heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote that she was "gutted" by news of Jordan's death. "@thelesliejordan was a walking ball of love. I don’t know how to process this. He was always so full of joy and LIFE. I just…"

Rosie O'Donnel also posted a photo of Jordan on her Instagram, writing, "just heartbreaking 💔 RIP my funny friend #leslieJORDAN."

"I feel like I can’t breathe. My beautiful and sweet friend. What will we all do without you? Your entire being spread love, sunshine and goodness," Jennifer Lopez Hewitt added. "I will miss you more than I have words to say. Love you friend. May you make heaven as joyful as you made earth."

Octavia Spencer also reposted a video montage Jordan did of his most memorial roles, adding, "I can’t express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M. There’s a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy @thelesliejordan."

The RuPaul's Drag Race official Twitter also expressed their sympathies, writing, "Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all."

Ellen DeGeneres, Lance Bass, Billy Eichner, Ludacris, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and many more stars honored the actor on their social media.

In a statement to NBC News, Jordan’s spokesperson for the actor said, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’’s most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” the statement continued. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

His official Instagram also left a message for his followers, writing in part, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time.”

It noted that in the coming days they will be “giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”