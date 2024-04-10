Musician Lenny Kravitz has never shied away from making a statement with his apparel, even while at the gym.

In a new video he shared on April 9, Kravitz, 59, can be seen doing an intense workout while clad in leather pants, a sheer shirt and sunglasses.

“Thank God for today!” he captioned his post. “Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

TODAY.com can confirm that Kravitz often wears his full rockstar regalia to exercise, as this reporter has previously spotted him working out in similar attire.

In the comments of his post, Kravitz’s fans were having a field day with his workout look and general fitness.

“Reasons why I haven’t started working out: 1. I don’t own any leather pants. Yea that’s it,” the top comment from @andy._.social reads.

Fellow celebrities also got in on the action.

“Damn bro i need better gym fits,” fellow musician Whiz Kalifa replied.

Comedian Arsenio Hall quipped, “this post makes my back hurt!”

“Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy!” DJ/producer D-Nice replied. “Always on brand!”

What does Lenny Kravitz do to workout?

In a 2020 cover interview with Men's Health, Kravitz opened up about how he was working out in the Bahamas amid the pandemic. He said he was doing an at-home variation of his longtime training routine that has been a staple since the late 1990's, when he began working with trainer Dodd Romero in Miami.

He said his workout regimen usually mixes fasted cardio sessions in the mornings, weightlifting during the day, and more cardio just before bed.

What is Lenny Kravitz's style?

Lenny Kravitz photographed near his home on Sept. 16, 1991, in Malibu, California. Paul Harris / Getty Images

Kravitz is no stranger to making headlines for his fitness and style.

At the musician’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12, his own daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, jokingly roasted him for his looks.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot...” she said, in part. “I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art.

“But mostly I’ve seen through your shirts,” she added jokingly, as her dad and the crowd laughed.

Lenny Kravitz with then-wife Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe at a press conference in Lincoln Center, in New York City on 1989. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt,” she continued. “And sure, it used to embarrass me when he picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off."

Photos of Lenny Kravitz over the years showcase his eclectic style and affinity for leather.

He is also known for wearing shirts unbuttoned into a deep V-neck or a crop top. He also often goes shirtless onstage or red carpets, showing off his toned physique.