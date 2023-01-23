The genes are strong in the Kravitz family.

Lenny Kravitz says he sees a lot of his mother, late “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, in his own daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz.

“Just the essence. Yeah, it’s beautiful to watch,” he told NBC News' correspondent Harry Smith in an interview that aired Jan. 23.

“She was a very beautiful human being,” Kravitz added about his mother.

Roxie Roker, second from left in top row, was one of the reasons "The Jeffersons" was such a massive hit. CBS via Getty Images

The doting dad, who is also related to TODAY’s own Al Roker, has previously spoken of his love for his daughter, who has rocketed to stardom in such titles as "The Batman," "High Fidelity" and "Big Little Lies."

In 2022, Kravitz gushed after Zoë Kravitz hosted “Saturday Night Live,” praising her while noting their family roots.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” Kravitz wrote on Instagram. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

Zoë Kravitz’s grandparents on her dad's side are the late Sy Kravitz and Roker, who met each other at New York City’s Rockefeller Center, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza more specifically. Sy Kravitz worked as an assignment editor for NBC News at the time while Roker was a secretary before she became a star appearing on “The Jeffersons.”

Lenny Kravitz stars in the upcoming comedy “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez, and at the age of 58, he shows no signs of slowing down.

“I don’t believe in age and numbers. It’s how you feel. It’s how you take care of yourself,” he told Smith.

One of the people who taught him the value of staying in tip-top shape is none other than Mick Jagger, whom Kravitz met when he was a rising rock star.

“He taught me a lot, actually,” Kravitz said. “We were on this vacation once. He would run every day. Get up and run, forwards and backwards, and train and work out. And I’d watch this guy take care of himself and just how disciplined he was.”

You can see more of Kravitz when “Shotgun Wedding” becomes available to stream on Prime Video on Jan. 27.