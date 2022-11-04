Lauren Graham opens up about what led to her split with Peter Krause

Lauren Graham is opening up about how writing helped her heal after her relationship with former “Parenthood” co-star Peter Krause ended last year.

The actor, who is releasing a collection of essays in her new book “Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember,” spoke to People about recovering from her breakup.

In June, the publication confirmed that Graham, 55, and Krause, 57, “quietly” called it quits last year. The pair started dating after being cast on NBC drama “Parenthood,” where they portrayed siblings Adam and Sarah Braverman for six seasons.

They separated after almost 12 years together.

“Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let (the breakup) flatten me,” she told People in an article published on Wednesday, Nov. 3. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.”

She shared that she was raised to be resilient. “You take your knocks and don’t complain,” she said.

Speaking about the reason behind the breakup, Graham explained, “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”

The “Gilmore Girls” star continued, “We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

Although it has been over a year since they ended their relationship, she revealed that she still feels attached to Krause and his 21-year-old son Roman, whom he shares with former partner Christine King.

“Any pain still really has its moments,” Graham said. “I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we’re connected. And yes, I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.”

Graham and the “9-1-1” star rarely made public appearances when they were together, however, they frequently gushed about their connection in interviews.

In 2016, she told Good Housekeeping that she and Krause “couldn’t stop talking” when their relationship began.

“Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family,” she explained at the time.

She also appreciated that they weren’t playing games. They quickly told each other that they had feelings for each other.

Last year, she discussed quarantining with Krause during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Peter started a thing, I guess just to make COVID life fun, where he’d go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he’d call it ‘COVID corner,” Graham recalled. “As if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or like a place to visit, or like a place to show the guests, even though nobody’s coming over. But he’d be like, ‘Hey guys, have you seen COVID corner?’”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be separated for almost five months as Graham had to travel to Vancouver to film Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” While she said her time away allowed Krause and Roman to bond, she also shared that it was the first time they had ever spent so much time apart.

Fans can learn more about Graham’s life and career in her new book, which will be available on Nov. 15.