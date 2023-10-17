No that wasn’t Taylor Swift at another football game, it was none other than Lance Bass.

The former ‘N Sync singer jokingly trolled Swifties and game-day viewers during the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys game on Monday, Oct. 17.

The singer shared a video of himself on the jumbotron, holding up a sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift,” as he waved to the attendees and camera.

“In case anyone was confused. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #GoChargers ! #NotTaylorSwift #MNF,” he captioned the Instagram video.

People in the comments section laughed along, with one person, @samderosa, writing, “Ok thank god because I was wondering!!”

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood commented, “LOL — you are 1 of 1.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay also added, “I literally died seeing this live! Hahaha. ICON.”The joke comes as Swift has been spotted at various NFL games, specifically Kansas City Chiefs games where rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce plays as tight end.

Lance Bass hilariously pranks Swifties with sign at LA Chargers game. @lancebass via Instagram

Swift has even helped NFL ratings, with her Chiefs vs. New York Jets appearance on Oct. 1, averaging 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl aired on Fox in February, according to NBC Sports.

The singer then attended the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Oct. 12, sitting once again next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Two days later, the pair made surprise appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and were then spotted holding hands while out and about in New York.

Every Chiefs game, Swifties prepare themselves to see if she will pop up in her red-white-and-black look and signature red lipstick. During the last game, she rocked a red Chiefs jacket from Erin Andrews’ WEAR brand that has since sold out. Andrews told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, “I just sent it to her — you never know if people will really wear it — and she showed up (with it) ...These Swifties are serious.”