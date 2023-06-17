Lady Gaga explains why she's been out of the spotlight lately in open letter to fans

Lady Gaga is living her most fulfilled life.

At least that’s what she shared in a lengthy note to her fans on June 16. The Grammy-winning artist described the message as “a more personal moment” to update her followers on her life lately.

“I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way,” she began, before noting all she’s done in the past year, which include writing and producing music “for a special project,” as well as preparing for her role and filming the “Joker” sequel, in which she portrays Harley Quinn. She called developing the character and the process “a very introspective time.”

Gaga also shared how she’s been running her cosmetics company Haus Labs and “doing philanthropic work,” before revealing that she’s also working on her Chromatic Ball film.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling,” she expressed.

And while she may not be sharing as much of herself online as she has in the past, she said, “I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) — but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change,” the Oscar winner said, describing how she can’t begin to describe how much her global community inspires her every day.

She concluded by saying that the black-and-white photo she shared is of her “working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me).”

“I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much,” she said. “I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

The comments section was filled with supportive and heartfelt messages, including one from Katy Perry who wrote, “I see you and I love you.”

The multifaceted star has been out of the public eye for some time. After touring in 2022, she began filming “Joker: Folie à Deux” alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The ever-busy starlet was also in attendance at the 2023 Oscars in March. The singer was first reported to be unavailable for the show due to her filming conflicts with the “Joker” sequel. However, she surprised guests when she walked the red carpet at the last minute and delivered a raw rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Tom Gun: Maverick.”

She wrapped filming the "Joker" movie in April, sharing a photo of her in character as famous villain Harley Quinn on her Instagram.