Kylie Jenner clarifies how to pronounce her son Aire's name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on how to pronounce the name of her and Travis Scott’s son.

A few hours after "The Kardashians” star finally revealed on Instagram that her son’s name is Aire Webster, she returned to the platform on Jan. 21 to clarify the pronunciation.

A fan Instagram account with the handle "Kyliesnapchat” posted shortly after Jenner’s news and asked followers to guess how the entrepreneur says Aire’s name.

“Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” the caption on the post said.

But followers didn't have too much time to debate the question as Jenner hopped into the comments herself to share the answer.

She simply wrote, “AIR,” with a red heart emoji. The 25-year-old and the “Astroworld” musician seem to have chosen a name that compliments the weather theme of their 4-year-old daughter's name, Stormi, which is pronounced "stormy."

Jenner decided to share the toddler’s name with the world just a few weeks before he celebrates his first birthday. Aire will turn 1 year old on Feb. 2, just one day after his big sister will celebrate her fifth birthday.

The mom of two uploaded a slideshow with multiple cute pictures of Aire in the post about his name. In one photo, she took a selfie while holding her adorable son, who wore a onesie covered with blue sharks.

Another showed Aire sporting a onesie with cars and a black beanie. In the third snap, Jenner appeared to be giving her son a kiss on the cheek as he giggled. The final picture showed Aire getting a little messy as he sat in his high chair with food on his face and all over his bib.

Plenty of Jenner’s family members and friends gushed about Aire in the Instagram comments.

Mom Kris Jenner wrote, “I love you Aire Webster,” with a heart emoji.

Big sister Khloé Kardashian cheered, “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Brother Brody Jenner left two red heart emoji and said, “Adorable.”

Sza commented, “Omg angel” with two heart-eye emoji.

Singer Chloe Bailey commented, “He’s so handsome.”

According to Nameberry.com, “Aire” has a Hebrew origin and means “lion of God.”

Fans had been waiting almost a year to learn what Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, had changed their son’s name to.

After he was born, Kylie originally revealed that their son was called Wolf. Two months later, she confirmed in an Instagram story that the pair had a change of heart. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Looks like Jenner and Scott finally found a name that perfectly fits their son.