Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband, was found dead at their Nashville home.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the 49-year-old songwriter died “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications said they received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. and found him in an “upstairs bedroom/office.”

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” police said.

Nashville PD said Picker told them that she woke up “a short time earlier” and did not see her husband. She began looking for him, they said, and “after she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs and the “American Idol” alum got married in 2011. Their love was documented on “I Love Kellie Pickler” from 2015 to 2017.

While promoting the show, the couple visited TODAY in August 2016 and told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford about how “blessed” they were to have “an amazing group” of people around them.

“We have the freedom to just be us and have fun,” Pickler said, with Jacobs adding, “It’s just about love and laughter and having fun.”

He said that doing the reality show was a “little tricky” for him. “I’m a singer, songwriter, producer back in Nashville. I’m not an on-camera guy. I’m used to being behind the scenes,” he said.

Jacobs is known for penning songs like Kimberly Locke’s “8th World Wonder,” co-writing Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory,” co-writing Tim McGraw’s “Still” and Eli Young Band’s “Dust,” among others. He also collaborated with his wife, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and others.

He most recently celebrated Lee Brice’s album, “Hey World,” becoming certified platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!" he wrote on Instagram the day before his death.

Following the news of his death, the Academy of Country Music released a statement on Twitter: “The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler. In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice’s ‘I Drive Your Truck.’ Join us in sending condolences, love & healing.”

CMT also tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.