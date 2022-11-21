Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are teasing a move to Tennessee

Travis Barker says he and new bride Kourteney Kardashian will "probably" one day pack their bags and move to Tennessee.

The couple, who tied the knot in May and currently reside in ritzy Calabasas, California, visited Tennessee over the weekend to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer's 47th birthday.

"Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos Nov. 20 on Instagram. In one of the images the pair can be seen sharing a smooch in an outdoor setting filled with nearly bare autumn trees.

"Let's move there," Kardashian wrote in the comments of her husband's post. She added a cowboy emoji and another of a whiskey glass.

"Yesssss," Barker answered, adding an emoji of someone raising their hand up high.

The conversation about the couple's future move to the Volunteer State continued when one of Barker's fans told him, "You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood."

Barker responded by saying, "Probably will eventually."

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are teasing a move from Hollywood to Tennessee. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The couple would hardly be the first celebrities to ditch Hollywood for Tennessee — or maybe decide to divide their time between the two locations.

Country music superstar Dolly Parton still resides in Tennessee as does former "American Idol" champ Carrie Underwood. Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have both put down stakes in Tennessee, at least part time. In fact, Kidman and hubby Keith Urban are next-door neighbors there with Witherspoon.)

Earlier this month, former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar revealed on TODAY that she and her family have taken a cue from a few of her Lifetime and Hallmark Channel characters and relocated to rural Tennessee.

"I’ve moved to the country. Many of my characters go from the big city life to the country, and my family and I just moved to rural Tennessee and we love it so much,” said McKeller.

“It’s life imitating art in a way," McKeller added. "I’ve done these Christmas movies for so many years and finally I’m like, ‘You know what? That sounds like a good idea.’”