Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker's birthday with loving message: 'Husband of my dreams'

Kourtney Kardashian is expressing her love for husband Travis Barker in honor of his 47th birthday.

On Monday, Nov. 14, “The Kardashians” star uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that included sensual photos of her and Barker. In the seemingly professional snaps, she wore a black bustier-style mini dress and he posed beside her in a white, tasseled T-shirt and fringed, black pants.

“I am beyond grateful for the day you were born,” she gushed in the caption. “Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker.”

She added black and red heart emoji and wrote, “You have changed my life forever.”

The Blink-182 drummer replied, “My soulmate, I love you forever,” with a red heart emoji.

Kardashian continued celebrating Barker’s birthday on her Instagram story. She tagged her husband next to a handwritten message that said, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love Kourtney.”

Kardashian and Barker play the piano together. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

She also posted a black-and-white video of her and Barker trying to play a song together on the piano before she hit the wrong note.

The proud spouse finished her birthday tribute with a candid photo of them taking a nap together and a picture of Barker carrying her son Reign on his shoulders at Disneyland.

The two newlyweds nap together in this snap from Kardashian's Instagram story on Nov. 14, 2022. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

On his page, the musician uploaded a picture of a banner hanging in his house that said “Happy Birthday Travis.”

He wrote, “I love you @kourtneykardash” and added a red heart emoji.

Although the newlyweds tied the knot in May, Kardashian revealed last month that they have not moved in together.

During the Oct. 4 episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the 43-year-old reality television star said that they are still living in separate homes.

“We’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids and what does life look like now? So for the most part, I think we’re getting those things in place,” she shared at the time.

Barker carries Reign on his shoulders at Disneyland in an undated photo. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kardashian has three children with former partner Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign. Barker shares Landon, 19, Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Barker and Kardashian technically do not stay in the same place, but they only live a block away from each other. She explained on the podcast that she has been trying to bring their households together by holding family dinners at Barker’s home.

The Poosh founder said, “We have our routines within our house. Like, when the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there are still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between. But, I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.”

She shared that they do not feel pressure to move in together, but they are currently looking for their dream house.

“We just haven’t found it,” she said.

While they search for their forever home, the pair are spending their time posting cute couples photos on social media.

For Halloween, they dressed up as Chucky and his bride, Tiffany Valentine.

Next to a carousel of Instagram photos that showed off the intricate details on their costumes, she joked, “You got your wish. You’re mine now doll. And if you know what’s good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey!