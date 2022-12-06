IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From boots to headbands, 18 chic upgrades to your winter wardrobe — starting at $10

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

The actor's children confirmed she died after "a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
Kirstie Alley Visits "Extra"
Kirstie Alley in New York City on Jan. 5, 2016.D Dipasupil / Getty Images for Extra
/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy award-winning actor, has died. She was 71.

The actor's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the news in a statement released on Alley's social media on Dec. 5.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living whatever adventures lie ahead."

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," the statement continued. "Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The statement continued, adding, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

It was signed "With love always, True and Lillie Parker."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.