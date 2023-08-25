Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak for the second time this year.

The former Atlanta Falcons player filed his latest petition for divorce in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court on Aug. 24, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

Biermann, 37, who appeared alongside his soon-to-be ex-wife, 45, on "RHOA," and also on their own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy," said in his petition that the former couple's nearly 12-year marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Biermann and Zolciak both filed for divorce in May but later called off the divorce.

Here's a timeline of the couple's marriage and breakups.

Biermann and Zolciak tie the knot in November 2011

The couple walked down the aisle in November 2011, a year and a half after meeting at a Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event

Fans of the show saw the pair’s love story come to life on screen on "RHOA." They later starred together as newlyweds in their own reality series, “Don’t Be Tardy,” which ran for eight seasons on Bravo.

Biermann and Zolciak share six children: Kroy “KJ” Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, as well as Zolciak's two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, who Biermann adopted after they married.

The couple file for divorce in May

Biermann and Zolciak both filed for divorce in early May after more than 11 years of marriage.

At the time, NBC News obtained a petition for divorce filed by Biermann on May 5. His petition stated that the couple's children were in his care. He sought sole custody of them.

News of the couple's plans to divorce came three months after a foreclosure notice was issued in February announcing that the couple's mansion would be auctioned off after they allegedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

Later that month, People reported that a source “close to the Bravo star” said the couple had "taken the action to clear this up" and would not be foreclosing on their home.

Andy Cohen says he's 'very surprised' by the couple's split

In May, days after Biermann and Zolciak filed for divorce, "Real Housewives" host Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM program “Andy Cohen Live” that he was "very surprised" by the couple's split.

“That was not the news I ever expected to get," said Cohen. "They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that — yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul,”

Cohen added that he reached out to Zolciak to offer support.

“Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing,” he said. “They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

Zolciak's 'RHOA' co-star Shereé Whitfield says she's 'shocked' by the split too

Shereé Whitfield, who stars alongside Zolciak on "RHOA," said she, too, was shocked by Zolciak and Biermann's split during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” she said. “I thought her and Kroy (were) gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.”

Whitfield went on to say that Zolciak was in poor spirits following the couple's breakup. “I’ve been in contact with her and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad," she said.

Zolciak stops using Biermann's surname

In June, fans noted that Zolciak, who was previously known as Kim Zolciak-Biermann, had stopped using Biermann's surname when she shared a post on Instagram teasing her return to "RHOA."

The couple calls off the divorce in July

In early July, Zolciak and Biermann called off their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News at the time, Zolciak filed on June 7 to dismiss her divorce complaint “without prejudice."

Shortly after news of the filing was reported, the couple's daughter Ariana Biermann posted a selfie in her Instagram Story with a message that said, “God is so good,” according to People.

Amid reports of a reconciliation, Zolciak re-added Biermann’s surname to hers and has continued to use it.

Biermann files for divorce a second time on Aug. 24.

Biermann's latest petition to divorce, filed just this week, again states that the couple's minor children are currently in his care, and that he is seeking the "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of them.

