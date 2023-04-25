Kim Kardashian’s son Saint sports Tristan Thompson jersey at Lakers game

Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and son Saint West enjoyed front row seats as they cheered for Tristan Thompson and the Los Angeles Lakers during the team’s first-round playoff game.

On April 24, “The Kardashians” stars and the 7-year-old were captured sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, as they watched the Lakers battle the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kim Kardashian’s oldest son gave Thompson and his team some extra support by wearing the NBA player’s new No. 9, and it seemed to work: the Lakers narrowly beat the Grizzlies in an overtime thriller.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend the Los Angeles Lakers's first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The SKIMS founder, 42, rooted for the home team while sporting an all-leather outfit and Jenner, 67, donned a purple suit.

Before the intense game began, Jenner was photographed giving Thompson a hug on the sidelines as her daughter and grandson looked on.

Kris Jenner hugs Tristan Thompson before tip-off. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

This is the first Lakers game the Kardashian family has attended since Thompson joined the team. ESPN reported on April 9 that the athlete, who most recently played for the Chicago Bulls for the 2021-2022 season, had been signed by the Lakers. The center has not played a game since he arrived, but fans might see him in future games if his team continues its promising playoff run.

Thompson, 32, and Khloé Kardashian, 38, share 5-year-old daughter True together. The former couple are also parents to an 8-month-old baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The exes began dating in 2016, and in Season Two of “The Kardashians” Khloé Kardashian revealed that Thompson had proposed to her. But she turned him down, and the duo eventually called it quits in 2021 following cheating rumors.

However, the Good American co-founder and the Laker still publicly support each other. In March, the mom of two penned a sweet message for Thompson on Instagram in honor of his 32nd birthday.

She uploaded a slideshow featuring moments shared between Thompson and his children. Thompson also has a 6-year-old son named Prince with former partner Jordan Craig and a 1-year-old son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloé Kardashian also included a photo of Thompson’s late mother, Andrea Thompson, who died in January.

She wished him a happy birthday and said, “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle.”

The reality television star continued, “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

She encouraged him “to crave change, healing, and transformation.”

“Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud,” she added.