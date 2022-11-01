Kim Kardashian accidentally attends Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday party in full Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian went all out for a pre-Halloween event, only to find out that it wasn’t a costume party.

Over the weekend, the "Kardashians" star and entrepreneur transformed into X-Men's Mystique, complete with a blue latex costume, face paint and red slicked back hair. Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn are among the actresses to famously portray the mutant in X-Men movies.

In an Instagram story shared on Oct. 30, Kardashian posted a selfie of her and birthday girl Tracee Ellis Ross, explaining the mix up.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party,” Kardashian wrote. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

The "Kardashians" star shared that she thought she was going to a costume party, when in fact, it wasn't. Instagram Story/KimKardashian

Kardashian's costume, however, did not go to waste. She and her besties Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro also donned X-Men-inspired outfits over the weekend.

In photos shared by Kardashian on Instagram, Pierson is seen as Magik and Halco as Selene.

It appeared as though Kardashian still made the most of her night and risqué look. The Skims founder posed for videos and photos in her blue ensemble. She also made her way to another event, where this time, costumes were welcome.

In another photo shared on her Instagram story, she was seen with Diddy in his spot-on costume as the Joker.

Alongside the snapshot, Kardashian wrote that the music mogul “never broke character.” Diddy also posted a slew of Instagram posts imitating the late Heath Ledger's villain from “The Dark Knight.”

Kardashian took a selfie with Diddy as The Joker. Instagram story/KimKardashian

Kardashian wasn’t the only one of her family members who went all out for Halloween. Sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all showed off their multiple Halloween looks on their social media.

The family ranged from spooky looks like Kardashian Barker as the Bride of Chucky to silly costumes like Kendall making fun of her cucumber moment from an episode of “The Kardashians.”