Kim Cattrall mourns her mother with photo series: 'Rest in peace Mum'

Kim Cattrall’s mother has died.

The “Sex and the City” star mourned the death of her mom, Shane Cattrall, on Instagram with a series of throwback photos of the two together.

“Shane Cattrall 1929 — 2022,” she simply wrote on Dec. 20, adding, “Rest in peace Mum.” She also added a red heart emoji.

The slideshow shows the two women smiling wide during various moments of their lives. There’s also a photo of a young Shane Cattrall laughing and of the actor as a child with her mother.

The last photo in the slideshow shows a white flower with a small sign that reads “Shane Cattrall 1929-2022.”

The “How I Met Your Father” actor’s post was filled with messages of condolences from her followers.

“Sending love and light during this difficult time. Until you meet again,” one person wrote, with another adding, “So sorry for your loss Kim. Such beautiful photos of your mum. I hope you find some comfort in your memories of her. Sending you love.”

Writer Kate Bryan commented, “I am so sorry for your loss Kim. We all owe your mum big time for gifting us you! Sending you love and light.”

In February, Cattrall celebrated her mom’s 93rd birthday.

“Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky to still have you with us,” she wrote alongside a selfie that included her boyfriend Russell Thomas.

In May, she also celebrated Mother's Day with a photo of her hugging her mom.

“Filthy Rich” star’s mom was born in Liverpool, England, as was her late dad, Dennis Cattrall.

“What I have realized about women in Liverpool is that they are incredibly strong. My mum grew up without a dad, so she was raised by my grandmother,” the actor told Liverpool Echo in 2008. “Although my family moved to Canada when I was young, we would go back to Liverpool quite a few times because my mom missed it so much. She had some terrific times in the city.”