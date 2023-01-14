Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini appear to confirm they're dating with Instagram pics

Are Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini the latest star couple?

Stokes, a star of Netflix's "Outer Banks," posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one shot featuring him cozying up to the 29-year-old singer, possibly sharing a kiss. Stokes, 30, captioned the post, "lil recap."

The photo was taken from behind at the College Football National Championship, where the University of Georgia beat Texas Christian University on Jan. 9. However, Ballerini seemed to have another team in mind.

She commented, "go vols," with a monkey covering its eyes emoji.

The "Half of my Hometown" singer grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is home to the University of Tennessee and its Tennessee Volunteers football team.

In August 2022, Ballerini revealed that she and husband Morgan Evans were filing for divorce. They met for the first time in March 2016, and Evans proposed nine months later. The two were married in December 2017.

As for Stokes, his romantic life was quite the buzz while dating former co-star Madelyn Cline. The real-life duo played a couple onscreen too as Sarah Cameron and John B on "Outer Banks."

The two met in 2019, just prior to filming the first season of the series, according to People, and confirmed their relationship in June 2020. Stokes and Cline dated for about a year and a half until they split in November 2021.