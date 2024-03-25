Keith Urban announced as ‘The Voice’ Season 25 mega mentor

“The Voice” has revealed that Keith Urban has been tapped as the mega mentor for Season 25 of the singing competition show.

The NBC series teased the announcement of the special mentor on social media March 24.

“The Voice” X account shared a graphic of multiple musicians and asked viewers to guess who would be honored with the role. The image included past “The Voice” judges like Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Usher, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Ariana Grande. Previous mega mentors like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were also featured.

On March 25, the show announced Urban’s addition to the current season on X.

“Drum roll, please... our #TheVoice Mega Mentor is @keithurban!” the show tweeted and included a couple of star emoji.

As the mega mentor, Urban will advise contestants on all four teams— Team Reba McEntire, Team Chance the Rapper, Team John Legend and Team Dan + Shay.

McEntire seemed to drop a hint about Urban’s upcoming appearance on the show weeks ago. During the “Blind Auditions” round, she tried to convince one contestant to choose her by pretending to call Urban and Nicole Kidman for advice.

He also performed on the Season 24 finale in December 2023.

Keith Urban on the finale of "The Voice" in December 2023. Trae Patton / NBC

With Urban’s arrival, Season 25 is officially a country music season. McEntire returned to this season after making her debut last year. She has been frequently referred to as “The Queen of Country” on the show by fellow country music stars Dan + Shay, who became the first-ever coaching duo this season.

Season 25 began on Feb. 26 and is currently in “The Battles” round. Urban’s first episode will air on April 8, according to Variety, when the contestants enter the next stage of the competition.

The “Somebody Like You” singer will follow Wynonna Judd who served as the mega mentor last season.

Urban is technically already a member of “The Voice” family. He was previously an advisor for Team Blake during Season 15 in 2018. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer was also a coach on Seasons One, 10 and 11 of “The Voice” Australia.

He was a judge for four seasons of “American Idol,” as well.