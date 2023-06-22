Katy Perry opens up about her sober ‘pact’ with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is sharing why she started a three-month sober “pact” with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The 38-year-old spoke about their recent lifestyle change in an interview with People published on June 21.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset,” she said. “We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit.”

She added, “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

Perry told the outlet that she'd created a set of rules for herself after beginning the pact about three months ago.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Sept. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The “American Idol” judge said she is “not really drinking” during the week. “But on the weekend I’ll indulge a little bit,” she shared.

Perry then explained that the longtime couple decided the pact would be helpful while Bloom, 46, works on his new film.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” she said.

“It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it,” she continued. “So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

The “Firework” singer also clarified that she does not label herself as “sober” and that she changes her habits from time to time.

“I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” she said, referring to her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy, with Bloom.

When Perry first revealed her sober pact to People in March, she said she planned for it to last three months.

She abstained from drinking while attending a cocktail event in New York City with “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest.

At the time, Perry joked she was ready to quit after five weeks of being sober. But, she told Bryan, “I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

In 2022, the “Teenage Dream” singer co-founded a non-alcoholic apéritifs company called De Soi.

The company, her duties as a judge on “American Idol” and her Las Vegas residency have been keeping the musician busy during her break from releasing new music.

For now, only her daughter hears what she has been working on recently. The proud mom told People, “Daisy always gets the first look. Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it.”

However, Perry plans to play her music for fans all over the world when she eventually releases another album.

“When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that,” she said. “I’m excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space.”