Why people are defending Katy Perry amid allegations against her ex-husband, Russell Brand

The internet is coming to Katy Perry's defense after her ex-husband, Russell Brand, was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women as the result of a joint investigation released Saturday that was conducted by Channel 4 TV, The Times of London and Sunday Times newspapers.

TODAY.com has not spoken to any of the accusers or independently confirmed the multiple allegations against Brand.

In a video posted to his various social media accounts prior to the publication of the allegations, Brand denied the alleged victims' claims, saying in part that the accusations were nothing more than “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said, adding that at the time of his alleged misconduct he was "promiscuous" but all of his promiscuous acts were "consensual."

In the wake of the allegations, some social media users are demanding Perry “out” her former husband or respond to the allegations personally.

Others have come to Perry's defense, arguing that she does not owe anyone a response to the allegations levied against her former partner.

"Gonna remind everyone that Katy Perry isn’t responsible for Russell Brand’s actions," one person posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Or speaking to them. Or even having to warn everyone about him. It is not her responsibility to answer for his atrocities."

One day after the allegations were reported on television and in newspapers, the U.K. Metropolitan Police Service told NBC News that it received a report of an additional sexual assault allegedly involving Brand that occurred in 2003 in London. TODAY.com reached out to Brand following the most recent report but was told there's nothing new aside from his social media video.

Perry and Brand started dating in 2009 and became engaged four months later. On Oct. 10, 2010, Perry and Brand were married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a tiger reserve resort in India.

In December 2011, Brand filed for divorce from Perry, citing irreconcilable differences. The allegations outlined by The Times and the U.K. Metropolitan Police Service took place before and after their marriage.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry discussed her short-lived marriage to Brand, who left comedy and a career in Hollywood and has since established himself as a “wellness” and conspiracy influencer.

“He’s a very smart man, a magical man and I was in love with him when I married him,” Perry said at the time. “At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness. He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011,” she added at the time.

According to Perry at the time, the end of her marriage to Brand was a result of her "work schedule and touring," though she did hint at another reason which she chose not to share.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” she said to Vogue at the time.

TODAY.com reached out to representatives for both Brand and Perry for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In the wake of the allegations, YouTube has blocked Brand from making money off its platform and the BBC pulled some of his archived shows from its online streaming service.

As the situation unfolds, people continue to come to Perry's defense online.

"Katy Perry does not owe anyone a response to the horrific allegations against her ex-husband Russell Brand, a vile man who had no respect for her," Emily Bashforth, a writer who wrote a now-viral opinion piece on the subject for Metro UK, posted to X. "It’s time to stop holding women responsible for a male partner’s abhorrent acts."