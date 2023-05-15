Katy Perry reacts to becoming a meme after looking for her coronation seat

Katy Perry is poking fun at herself after she went viral for not being able to find her seat at King Charles III’s coronation.

Before viewers across the world watched the king’s historic crowning on May 6, all eyes were on the “Teenage Dream” singer as she hilariously searched the pews of Westminster Abbey in London for her assigned seat.

The 38-year-old singer reacted to her coronation moment going viral in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on May 14.

Perry, who was dressed as Helen Parr aka Elastigirl from “The Incredibles” in honor of Disney Week on “American Idol,” spoke to the outlet on the red carpet about becoming a meme.

“Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern,” she joked, referring to some social media users who worried about her finding a spot before the ceremony began.

“I found my seat,” she added. She had previously assured Twitter users that she made it to her seat.

Speaking about the moment going viral on social media, Perry said, “You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look one way for 15 seconds, it’s just all of a sudden the internet takes over.”

But Perry never shies away from a viral moment. Before the interview ended, she encouraged social media users to comment on her Elastigirl costume.

“And I do hope that they take over on this one, too,” she continued, giving her best impression of the character. “You better take over!”

The “Dark Horse” singer arrived at the coronation with editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. She looked like a pastel dream in a lilac short-sleeved blazer and knee-length dress. She paired the look with matching gloves and a mesh fascinator, a white clutch and a purple flower pinned to her lapel.

Meanwhile, Enninful looked dapper in a black suit, polka-dot tie and baby blue vest.

Once the stylish pair walked inside the royal church, they wandered around and struggled to find a place to sit.

Social media users shared clips of Perry and Enninful walking to different sections and asking other attendees for help.

Perry received an exclusive invite to the prestigious event after it was announced in April that she would headline the king’s coronation concert.

She joined fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, British pop group Take That and Andrea Bocelli in performing at Windsor Castle on May 7.

The singer belted her hits “Roar” and “Firework” to the crowd. Her performance of “Roar” also included a drone show of a lion that was displayed in the sky, according to Variety.

Variety also reported that Perry, who wore a dramatic gold gown fit for a princess, told the crowd, “I am so happy to be here with you people, I love you so much. I am so happy to celebrate this whole weekend, I got to bring my mom; she is so happy to be here. We got to stay in Windsor Castle — no big deal.

“Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration," she continued. "I would like to dedicate this next song to the King and to the work we get to do together for the British Asian Trust and the Children’s Protection Fund. Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people.”

The king founded The British Asian Trust in 2007. Perry has been appointed the ambassador of the charity which works to “reduce poverty and disadvantage for communities in South Asia.”