Katie Holmes just turned 44, but she doesn’t look a day over 8 in the photo she shared to mark the happy occasion on Instagram.

On Dec. 18, in honor of her birthday, the “Alone Together” director and star posted a throwback pic from her childhood — one that’s sure to remind her fans of another child.

"Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday," Holmes wrote in the caption that accompanied the photo. "I do love being a December baby. ❤️"

Young Katie, with a shoulder-sweeping brown bob, flashes a big smile in the vintage shot.

It's also a familiar smile, as another flashback photo proves.

Back in 2017, Holmes posted a photo of her then 10-year-old child, Suri Cruise, playing with a couple of cousins in Los Angeles. And from the look-alike locks to their matching toothy grins, mother and daughter are hard to tell apart between the pics.

Suri, now 16, doesn't just take after her mother when it comes to appearances. She recently followed in her mom's footsteps when it came to work, too.

In August, Holmes told Yahoo! Entertainment that she employed Suri to sing “Blue Moon” for the opening credits of her romantic drama, “Alone Together.”

“I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" Holmes explained, adding, "She’s very, very talented.”