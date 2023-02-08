Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses the backlash against husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt grew up hearing criticisms of her parents, and she now tries to ignore the negative comments that are directed at her husband, Chris Pratt.

The author is the oldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Schwarzenegger Pratt explained to The New York Times in an article published Feb. 6 how her family's experience in the spotlight helps her today.

"Growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family” was difficult, she told the outlet, adding that her mother taught her it's a "never-ending" trap to respond to the negative comments she now sees.

In 2021, Pratt celebrated his wife in an Instagram post that some fans said was insensitive toward his first wife, Anna Faris, and their son Jack, 10, who was born prematurely.

"We met in church," he captioned a picture of the two of them, in part. "She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Comments under the post took issue with what Pratt said.

“Chris Pratt is a horrible human being,” commented one person. “He has beautiful young boy and is praising his new wife for giving him a daughter without health issues knowing his son with Anna Faris has had health issues since birth.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt says she takes online backlash with a grain of salt.

“I see what people say,” she told The New York Times. “But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.”

Pratt himself addressed the firestorm last summer in an interview with Men's Health magazine.

"A bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f--ked up," he told the outlet. "My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f---ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

