The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sending "healing" wishes to Catherine, Princess of Wales, following her announcement on March 22 that she is being treated for cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The couple's statement came just hours after the former Kate Middleton announced news of her cancer diagnosis in a rare video posted posted March 22 on her and husband Prince Williams's official social media accounts.

The 42-year-old royal was hospitalized for nearly two weeks in January following what she now called "major" abdominal surgery. She was not expected to appear in public again until after Easter, Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in Friday's video.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she continued.

The princess explained that she was currently undergoing a “course of preventative chemotherapy.”

She told viewers the cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to her and Prince William, whose aim was to “manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate told viewers. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

She concluded her video saying she was “well and getting stronger every day," and expected to make a "full recovery."

Kate's health update comes less than two months after Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The palace said at the time that “during the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Following his daughter-in-law's announcement on Friday, the British monarch shared that he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

The statement went on to say that the two were in the hospital together earlier this year and that the king has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.”

King Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the statement concluded.