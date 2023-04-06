Karol G calls out 'disrespectful' edits made to photos of her on magazine cover

Singer Karol G is calling out GQ Mexico magazine over the image of her on their most recent cover, which she says does not accurately depict her face or body.

On April 6, GQ Mexico published its cover story with the 32-year-old Colombian artist. Shortly after seeing the photos, Karol expressed her disappointment with the edited images in an Instagram caption.

With her post, Karol uploaded a makeup-free selfie, followed by a picture from the cover shoot for comparison.

“I don’t even know where to start this message,” she began the caption in Spanish. “Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me.”

She continued, “My face does not look like that, my body does not look like that, and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Although the “Provenza” singer said she appreciated being offered the cover story, she was not pleased with how it turned out. She recalled voicing her concerns over the changes that were made to her appearance.

“But despite making clear my disagreement over the number of edits that they did to the photo, they did nothing about it — as if to look good, I needed all those changes,” she said.

She acknowledged that publicly criticizing the publication could have “repercussions.”

“But beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is to the women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves, despite society’s stereotypes.”

In the comments of her post, many of Karol's famous friends spoke up to applaud her.

Singer Prince Royce said in Spanish, “They went too far.”

Bebe Rexha commented: “So beautiful.”

Television presenter Laura Tobón called Karol a queen and said the singer did not need any edits on her photos.

Multiple fans also celebrated Karol’s beauty.

"We knew that didn’t look like you amiga and we love that you’re standing up for yourself," wrote one user. Another chimed in, in Spanish: "A queen using her voice! We're on your side."

The musician and Shakira are currently dominating the charts with their song “TQG” from Karol’s fourth studio album, “Mañana Será Bonito.” Her album landed at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 the first week of March, making her the first woman to top the chart with an all-Spanish album.

The track, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Exclu. U.S. charts last month, is an acronym for “Te Quedó Grande.” The title roughly translates to “I’m too good for you.” (You can read a full translation of the lyrics here.) Throughout the song and music video, the two icons sing about becoming stronger after watching their exes move on.

Karol was previously engaged to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, but the couple ended their relationship in April 2021.