Kaitlyn Bristowe says "Dancing With the Stars" pro Alan Bersten refuses to talk to her.

The former Bachelorette told Cheryl Burke on the Nov. 6 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast that the dancer won’t speak to her after she jokingly called him a “d---“ on her “Off the Vine“ podcast in September.

At the time, Bristowe — who won the mirrorball trophy during Season 29 with pro Artem Chigvintsev — was chatting with fellow Bachelorette Charity Lawson about competing on the show and who would be a good dancing partner.

“He’s kind of a d---, but I can see it,” Bristowe told Lawson about Bersten and Chigvintsev. “They’re all d----, I’m telling you. Buckle up.” She also called Bersten “crazy in the ballroom.”

While talking to Burke, who was a previous “DWTS” pro, she explained that she tried to reach out to Bersten and he hasn’t picked up her calls or responded to her.

“Alan still won’t talk to me,” Bristowe said. “He walked right past me on 'Dancing With the Stars,' he won’t call me back. And I have, like, profusely apologized on my podcast.”

“I always call Alan a d---. I always call Sasha (Farber) a d--. I call them all d----, in the most loving way,” she added, before explaining the drama. “I started describing how each one of them, in my opinion, were in the ballroom and I said, ‘You know, Alan’s like, he’ll really push you, but he’s kind of a d---.’ And I said, ‘Actually, Artem will really push you,’ and then I said, ‘Actually they’re all kinda d----.’”

Bristowe said that she spoke with Farber after and he joked that she was right. However, it appears the comments didn't sit well with Bersten.

“Alan is, again, he was one of my closest friends out of the whole show and so I’m like, ‘Please pick up the phone, Alan.’ He will not respond to me or talk to me. It’s sad,” Bristowe told Burke.

A rep for Bersten did not immediately reply to TODAY.com's request for comment.

However, the 29-year-old dancer did speak out about Bristowe's comments in a September interview with Us Weekly.

"First of all, I never danced with Kaitlyn, so I don’t know why that would even come up,” he told the magazine. “I take a lot of pride in my work and I make sure that above all else, my partners feel comfortable and confident in themselves.”

He added that he “kind of” took Bristowe’s comments about his ballroom behavior as a compliment.

Bristowe, meanwhile, told Burke that she also invited him to talk things out on her podcast to no avail. “I messaged him something else and then he walked right by me on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and made sure he saw. I was like, OK, he’s really mad at me.”