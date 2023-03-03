Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to shower his wife, Jessica Biel, with love in celebration of her 41st birthday.

On March 3, Biel’s birthday, the singer shared a photo of his wife in a tank top and denim shorts smiling while cutting grapes from a vineyard.

"Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday!" he wrote in the caption.

“I’m so glad you were born, my love,” he continued. “And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back.”

The birthday wishes for Biel continued to flood in, with numerous celebrities commenting on the post.

"Awww," Tom Brady wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

"Happy Birthday @jessicabiel," Alison Brie commented.

In November, Biel opened up about turning 40 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, saying, she felt "confident" after entering the new decade last March.

“I really didn’t feel anything too crazy,” she said. “I didn’t have a moment of like, ‘Oh, my god. My life is gone, and it’s over now.’ I really didn’t feel that way. I kind of just felt, ‘This is a good movement into a new decade, and I’m feeling very much like I accept who I am and I feel good.’”

Earlier this year, Biel posted a sweet tribute to her husband for his 42nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” she wrote Jan. 31. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last October and revealed that in the summer of 2022, they renewed their wedding vows. Biel later shared some of the details of the ceremony on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"It was very intimate, it was very small,” she said. “A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And, actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re really kind of, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”

The pair originally tied the knot in 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, after dating since 2007. Together, they share two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.