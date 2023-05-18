How Justin Timberlake responded to person who said his ‘girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel’

Justin Timberlake posted a hilarious video poking fun at himself in response to a social media user's comment referencing his wife, Jessica Biel.

The "Rock Your Body" singer, 42, shared a selfie video May 16 on TikTok that included a screengrab of a comment telling him, "I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!”

The seemingly impressed social media user added both thumbs-up and star-eyed emoji.

In his video response, Timberlake is seen slowly lowering his sunglasses to reveal a humbled deadpan expression. “Yeah, yeah,” he repeats.

He followed up by joking in his caption, “From now on I’m only going by 'Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.'"

Fans popped into the comments to tease the former 'N Sync singer a little more.

"Mr. Biel… you look familiar… just can’t place you…" one joked, adding laughing emoji.

"JT got HUMBLED," wrote another.

Timberlake's funny video comes a little more than two months after he posted a swoonworthy tribute to Biel in honor of her 41st birthday on March 3.

“Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday!” Timberlake wrote on Instagram alongside several candid pics of Biel.

He continued, "I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. "

The 10-time Grammy winner signed his message "Huz."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012 after several years of dating. They share two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Biel revealed in October 2022 that she and and her husband renewed their wedding vows months before. The following month, the "Candy" star opened up about the special ceremony on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“It was very intimate, it was very small,” said Biel. “A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’

"And, actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re really kind of, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”