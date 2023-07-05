Julia Roberts shares passionate kiss with husband Danny Moder in anniversary post

Julia Roberts has starred in a lot of rom-coms throughout her career but it seems her greatest love story has been her own.

The "Pretty Woman" star, 55, celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary on July 4 by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram showing her and her cinematographer husband, Danny Moder, embraced in a passionate kiss.

"21," Roberts captioned the shot, adding explosion emoji and the hashtags #truelove #heckyeah and #fromhereonout.

The Oscar winner shared a different throwback shot of her and Moder kissing last year to celebrated the couple's 20th anniversary. She captioned it with the hashtags #cantstopsmiling and #cantstopkissing.

The "Notting Hill" star and her husband met on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000. They tied the knot in 2002 in a secret ceremony at Roberts' ranch near Taos, New Mexico.

The couple are parents to 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old son Henry.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, seen here in January 2020, tied the knot in 2002. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CORE Gala

Though the couple keep a low-profile when it comes to their personal lives, Roberts has been known to post sweet pics to celebrate special holidays and milestones.

In honor of Valentine's Day in 2022, Roberts posted yet another throwback pic of her and Moder that showed them — you guessed it — kissing.

In April 2022, Roberts was a guest on “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM where she acknowledged the role that sweet smooches have played in her marriage.

When host Jess Cagle mentioned the actor's upcoming 20th wedding anniversary, she responded, laughing, "20 years kissin' Danny Moder."

Cagle asked the "My Best Friend's Wedding" star how she and Moder planned to celebrate the occasion. "More kissin'!" Roberts replied.

The actor also shared the secret to the couple's marital success. "Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing," she joked.