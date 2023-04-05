Judy Farrell, who played Nurse Able on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 84

Judy Farrell, known for her role as Nurse Able in “M*A*S*H,” died on Sunday. She was 84.

Her “M*A*S*H” co-star Loretta Swit told Entertainment Weekly, “Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together. She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able.”

She had suffered a stroke eight days prior to her death, TMZ reported.

Behind the scenes filming of the last episode of "M*A*S*H." The cast filmed at Fox Ranch on June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California. Paul Harris / Getty Images

Farrell was featured on eight episodes of “M*A*S*H,” the television series based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that cared for patients during the Korean War. The TV series aired from 1972 to 1983. She played Nurse Able alongside Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin “Hawkeye” Piece.” Farrell also held roles in popular TV shows such as “Fame” and “Quincy M.E.” while making guest appearances on “Get Smart” and “The Partridge Family.”

Aside from her career as an actress, Farrell was also a TV writer, having written for projects such as “Port Charles,” “Fame” and “The Kid from Nowhere.”

Mike and Judy Farrell at home in an undated photo. Tony Korody / Sygma via Getty Images

Farrell was born in Quapaw, Okla. on March 1, 1938. Her break into the entertainment industry as an actress came in 1969 when she was featured on two episodes of “Judd for the Defense.” She then went on to be featured in her breakout role as Nurse Able in “M*A*S*H” beginning in 1976 and spanning over the next few following years.

She was previously married to her “M*A*S*H” co-star, Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, from 1963 to 1983. They share two children together; Michael and Erin Farrell.

After divorcing Mike, Farrell married Joe Bratcher in 1985.

Farrell is survived by her husband; Bratcher, and her two children.