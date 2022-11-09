Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors

Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her.

The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.

“He’s scared to death of me,” she told the entertainment news show. “There was a period of time before he grew up, but he was foolish and doing foolish things, and I must have said something about it.”

Sheindlin continued by sharing how she heard that Bieber would have someone tabs on her so they wouldn’t cross paths.

“And then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she said.

The arbitrator, known as Judge Judy, previously commented on Bieber's 2014 arrest.

"The Ghost" singer was 19 years old when he was arrested in Miami Beach on Jan. 23, 2014, and charged with DUI, resisting arrest without violence, and an expired driver’s license. In August of that year, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

“Being a celebrity is a gift; you can either treat it reverently, or you can make a fool out of yourself, and he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself,” Sheindlin told CBS Los Angeles following his arrest. “And I think it’s sad. Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer, but they’re going to remember a young kid, who had a chance to have it all, and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

Seven years later, Bieber reflected on his infamous arrest, sharing a photo of his arrest on his Instagram and writing that it was "not my finest hour."

"Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god," he wrote in 2021, before jokingly adding, "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now," he continued. "My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today' let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

These days, Bieber — who is happily married to wife Hailey Bieber — is taking time to rest following is Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left his face partly paralyzed. In September, the singer officially postponed his tour a month after he took a break saying that his recent performances “took a real toll.”