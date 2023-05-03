Jon Bon Jovi says age doesn’t matter after his 20-year-old son and Millie Bobby Brown, 19, get engaged

Jon Bon Jovi is a supporter of the old saying that “age is just a number.”

On May 2, the rocker stopped by Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy” and opened up for the first time about his son, Jake Bongiovi, 20, getting engaged to actor Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

When Cohen congratulated the 61-year-old musician on the engagement news, Bon Jovi pointed out that he has celebrated multiple proposals recently as two of his sons have popped the question in the past year.

“The latest one, yes!” Bon Jovi quipped, adding “three of (his) four” children are currently engaged.

Cohen asked the “Livin' on a Prayer” singer if he worried that his son was too young to get engaged. The “Watch What Happens Live” host then pointed out that Bon Jovi could relate to the 20 year old.

The musician and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, are high school sweethearts and have been married since 1989.

Speaking from experience, Bon Jovi replied, “I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together.”

Jon Bon Jovi at a radio interview on May 1, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I think that would be my advice, really,” he continued. “Growing together is wise.”

He said that advice can be applied to all four of his children: Jake Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 29, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, and Romeo Jon Bongiovi, 19.

“I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all,” he added.

Bon Jovi also praised his future daughter-in-law after Cohen asked if the frontman watched her hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”

“I’ve seen it, of course,” he said.

The “I’ll Be There for You” singer then gushed, “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Brown and Jake Bongiovi revealed on Instagram on April 11 that they are headed down the aisle.

She announced their engagement news by uploading a black-and-white photo of them embracing. The picture showed off the actor’s sparkling ring on her left hand.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the sweet photo, referencing Taylor Swift’s lyrics for her romantic song “Lover.”

Jake Bongiovi also shared a couple cute snaps of them on his page.

He posted one photo of them standing on a beach while staring in opposite directions. His second picture showed him caressing his fiancée’s face and gazing into her eyes.

“Forever,” he simply wrote in the caption and included a white heart emoji.

Jake Bongiovi got down on one knee about eight months after older brother Jesse Bongiovi proposed to his girlfriend, Jesse Light.

In August 2022, the Hampton Water co-founder uploaded snaps from the moment he asked Light to marry him while surrounded by candles and white flowers.

“Time to BeReal,” he wrote on Instagram.

Light shared a picture of them kissing and a close view of her engagement ring. “Happily ever after,” she cheered in the caption.