John Mellencamp reveals he was a terrible boyfriend to his former partner Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp is getting candid about his past relationship with Meg Ryan.

The 71-year-old musician revealed that he wasn’t the best boyfriend when he and the “You’ve Got Mail” actor dated.

The former couple had an on-off relationship, even getting engaged before officially parting ways in 2019.

“I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a s----- boyfriend,” the singer-songwriter told Esquire in an interview published on June 13.

However, he recalled their time fondly, sharing some insight into their romance and how they decided to do things on their own.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp attend Taormina Filmfest at Teatro Antico on June 20, 2013 in Taormina, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

“Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us,” he said. “We were so f---ing lost. We didn’t know how to do anything.”

Elaborating and going into detail he added, “I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,’ and they said, ‘No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,’ and we went, ‘Then what happens?’”

However, the moment was comical for the two, he recalled.

“We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried,” Mellencamp said. “I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing.”

Rumors of the pair dating began in the early 2010s after being spotted together in New York City. They eventually separated, with Mellencamp then dating supermodel Christie Brinkley before rekindling his romance with Ryan.

While chatting with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in 2017, he joked that “women hate me.”

“I love Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” he said, before being asked why she had those feelings towards him. “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

However by November 2018, Ryan announced their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram.

“I’m engaged at 67 to a very funny woman; the funniest woman I ever met,” Mellencamp told TODAY the following month.

As for Ryan, in an interview with the New York Times in 2019, the actor reflected on her relationship with the “Hurts So Good” crooner.

“What’s great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun,’’ she said. “Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don’t know how any of us ever do.”

By November 2019, the pair had decided to call off the engagement, per People.