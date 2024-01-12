John Corbett and Bo Derek have rare public date night in Los Angeles

John Corbett and Bo Derek started out the year by making a rare public appearance.

The longtime couple have been together for over 20 years but their sightings in Hollywood are few and far between. However, the "And Just Like That..." actor and the former "Bolero" star stepped out on Jan. 10 to attend the “Masters of the Air” premiere in Los Angeles.

Bo Derek and John Corbett at the "Masters of the Air" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett / WireImage

The pair posed on the black carpet for photos together. The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star opted for an all-black ensemble, while the “10” star also wore all black and a white blouse.

At one point, they even got flirty with Corbett whispering in his wife’s ear. Derek was photographed smiling during the sweet moment.

The longtime couple showing some PDA at an event on Jan. 10, 2024. Leon Bennett / WireImage

The actors met in the early aughts and after more than a decade together tied the knot in a secret wedding.

“We’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement,” Corbett told “The Talk” after revealing news of their marriage in 2021.

From the early 2000s to today, here’s the major moments from John Corbett and Bo Derek's relationship.

2002: John Corbett and Bo Derek meet

John Corbett and Bo Derek met in 2002 after being set up by the “Sex and the City” star’s friend, agent Norby Walters. During an appearance on TODAY in July 2015, Corbett shared the story of how they were set up.

It all began when Corbett did not have a date for an Oscars party thrown by Walters.

“I said, ‘I’m not dating anyone,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get you a date, Corbett!’ And he set me up with Bo,” Corbett shared.

Derek, who was previously married to filmmaker John Derek from 1976 until his death in 1998, said she “hadn’t dated in five years,” but they “instantly” connected. “I kept saying to my friends, ‘I’ll wait until all the sparks and all that get going.’ And it finally happened.”

2015: Bo Derek says she doesn't feel pressured to get married

The couple continued to step out together and make red carpet appearances over the year. However, they kept getting asked when they would get married.

During a 2015 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Derek said she and Corbett were in no rush to tie the knot after 13 years together.

“He’s funny. He makes me laugh all the time,” Bo said about their relationship. “We talk about (marriage) sometimes but we don’t have children and we’re not young, so there isn’t that pressure or need to get married.”

The couple at the VH1 Big In 2002 Awards at the Olympic Stadium on Dec. 4, 2002 in Los Angeles. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

2020: Bo Derek shares how life with John Corbett is amid the pandemic

While talking to “Entertainment Tonight” in September 2020, the "JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift” star said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Corbett had spent more time together than ever before.

She first shared what she most admired about her partner, saying, “It’s that twinkle in his eye. His humor. He has a lot of joy in him and I feed off of it. The simplest things can make him so happy, so he makes my day brighter because of that, too. And he’s got a wicked sense of humor.”

“This has been the most time we’ve ever spent together,” she said about living at their California ranch. “You wake up, you have your coffee, you feed the horses, you feed the dogs, you feed yourself and you start this routine. So that part of it has kept us busy, occupied and it’s my favorite part.”

Derek also shared that the secret to their long-lasting relationship was being making a “conscious effort to get along.”

“Funny enough, we’re such opposites in so many ways when we started out, that we took this relationship one day at a time,” she said. “And it just happens to be 19 years later we’re still together and we’re gonna go for one more day.”

2021: John Corbett reveals he and Bo Derek are married

In August 2021, Corbett revealed during an interview on “The Talk” that he and Derek got married over the 2020 holiday season.

“Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime, we got married. Bo and I got married!” the actor told co-host Jerry O’Connell, as he flashed his wedding band for the camera.

“We’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew,” he shared. “But this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy and now I guess I’m telling all of America, or the world.”

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actor added, “After 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.’”

A rep for Derek later confirmed to TODAY.com that they got married in late 2020 in a private ceremony.

The actor did not share when they got engaged.

2022: Birthday celebrations

While they keep their private life out of the spotlight, Derek shared a video of the two of them celebrating her 67th birthday. The pair were spotted by the cameras and appeared on the jumbotron at a Los Angeles Chargers game in November, 2022.

“Some birthdays are just better than others,” she wrote, thanking the NFL team.

2024: Date night in Los Angeles

Bo Derek and John Corbett at the "Masters of the Air" on Jan. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

The Jan. 10 appearance at the “Masters of the Air” premiere in Los Angeles was their first public appearance since they were photographed at a Netflix event in Montecito, California, in November 2023.

The couple took photos before heading into the premiere to see the movie starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan.