Joan Collins, 89, poses in leopard-print bathing suit on Christmas day

Joan Collins is proving she's as gorgeous as ever with stunning pics of her rocking a leopard-print bathing suit on Christmas day.

The former "Dynasty" star, 89, posted the pics Dec. 26 on Instagram, explaining that she and husband Percy Gibson, 57, spent their holiday in sunny Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed a dip in a pool.

"Had a terrific #christmasday — 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim," Collins captioned her post, adding that she enjoyed a "wonderful lunch" afterwards with friends.

In the pics, the Hollywood legend looks glamorous as she smiles for the camera while in the pool. Collins sports red lipstick and sunglasses and wears her dark hair pulled up on her head. She also wears plenty of jewelry, including chunky earrings, a large necklace, a bracelet and a ring.

Another photo finds Collins and Gibson smiling as they pose together in the pool.

@joancollinsdbe via Instagram

Collins shared more pics from her holiday, including one of her sitting on a sofa in a casual short dress, surrounded by Christmas gifts.

@joancollinsdbe via Instagram

A final photo finds the actor looking stunning in a red plaid skirt and white scoop-neck blouse as she enjoys a meal with friends.

Collins' followers responded to her post by commenting on her timeless beauty.

"Age is just a number ! Sexiness is forever," gushed one.

"I'm coming back as you in my next life," joked another.

"Stunning as ever. Of course," wrote someone else.

Collins isn't the only older woman in Hollywood to show off her enviable good looks in a bathing suit pic. Martha Stewart made headlines in July 2020 for posting a similar pool snap.

In the pic, the then 78-year-old lifestyle guru is seen from the neck up, nearly blowing a kiss to the camera. She wears her blond tresses in soft waves and sports icy-pink lips and frosty eye shadow.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!” she captioned the post.

Stewarts' followers went nuts over the gorgeous pic, with many calling her a "babe."

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October of this year, Stewart, now 81, revealed that she took time to prepare for her "thirst trap" pic before shooting it and sharing it. "I practiced the day before to see if I looked OK, and I looked good!” she boasted.

The domestic expert has since gone on to share more steamy pics and videos of herself on social media, including a September Instagram ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which found her gabbing about the coffee while wearing nothing but an apron!

Stewart told Barrymore that the reason for sharing all the sultry images of herself was pretty simple. “It keeps the interest alive," she said.