Jimmy Kimmel challenges Aaron Rodgers to apologize in blistering monologue

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel challenged NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to apologize for suggesting, without evidence, that Kimmel's name would be included in a trove of court documents released from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Kimmel doubled down on Rodgers during his 13-minute monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Jan. 8, speaking about the quarterback's comments for the first time since he threatened legal action in a post on X on Jan. 3.

"Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being," Kimmel said. "He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him."

Rodgers suggested Kimmel had ties to Epstein last week while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," an ESPN sports talk show.

"There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who’s really hoping that doesn’t come out," the veteran quarterback said.

The former Green Bay Packer was referencing dozens of court documents that are being made public this month stemming from a 2015 lawsuit. The documents are said to include more than 150 names of Epstein's associates, victims, friends and acquaintances. Most of the names have been publicized already.

"I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely be popping some sort of bottle," Rodgers said on the Jan. 2 episode of the show.

Kimmel's name has not been included in the court documents unsealed so far. The late-night host said in his monologue he never met Epstein and had no connection to him.

"It did come out, and of course, my name wasn’t on it, isn’t on it, and won’t ever be on it," Kimmel said. "I don’t know Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein. I am not on a list, I was not on a plane or an island or anything, ever."

A representative for Rodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. He is scheduled to appear on McAfee's show on Tuesday.

On Jan. 3, McAfee apologized for Rodgers' comments on his show.

"I could see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position," McAfee said. "But I think Aaron was just trying to talk s---. Now, did it go too far in a lot of people’s — Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case."

Kimmel previously threatened legal action against Rodgers for the comments in a post on X.

"For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel said in the Jan. 3 post.

"Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Kimmel noted he had mocked some of Rodgers' past comments on McAfee's show about UFOs and the Epstein documents, and he speculated that Rodgers was retaliating for his previous jokes.

"But saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it 'trash talk' — sorry, Pat McAfee," Kimmel said. "And as far as the 'Well you say things about people all the time' argument goes — yes, I do — it’s not the same. It’s not even close to the same. We say a lot of things on this show. We don’t make up lies."

Still, Kimmel said he hoped to hear an apology from Rodgers.

"I bet he won’t," Kimmel said. "If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on."